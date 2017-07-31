US-South Korean military discuss military options for North Korea

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford immediately phoned his South Korean counterpart Friday to discuss military options following North Korea’s second test launch this month of a missile with ICBM range to reach the U.S.
The US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) recently concluded that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be able to produce a “reliable, nuclear-capable ICBM” sometime in 2018.
The latest launch put added pressure on U.S. President Donald Trump to sign a bill passed by veto-proof margins in the House and Senate that would tighten sanctions on North Korea, as well as Iran and Russia.
In a statement, Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, called on Trump to sign the bill immediately.
“This latest test further reinforces the need for a more robust and integrated ballistic missile defense system to protect not only Alaska and the rest of the nation, but also our deployed service members and our allies,” Senator Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska said in a statement.