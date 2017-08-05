5G and Internet of Things are ramping up and Intel is ready to make them work efficiently

Nextbigfuture interviewed Rob Topol about 5G. Rob is general manager of Intel’s client and IOT business and systems architecture group.
Rob Topol, general manager of Intel’s client and IOT business and systems architecture group.
The Internet of Things will soon have 50 billion devices and 200 billion sensors deployed. LTE/4G will not be able to handle it.
5G chips will enable tens of billions and trillions of connected devices — connected cars, drones, robots, collaborative augmented reality glasses with high speed and power efficiency.
Intel feels 5G is a broader set of tracks to enable all of the predicted machine to machine protocols.
Intel indicates the machines are coming
Intel sees three tracks (lower latency, high capacity, machine to machine communication)
Machine to machine Uplinks needs to have different protocol to manage the lower power and architecture change in the device.
5G IOT enable density of communication (1000s of devices per square kilometer, spectrum management)
End to End solutions
Intel will offer and end to end 5G solutions
Make 5G the fabric of smart cities.
Use 5G for better smart car
Fixed deployments for wireless instead of fiber
Efficiency and increased spectrum will lower costs and end to end solutions enable more capacity
Intel is working on using 5G for improved industrial automation with Honeywell and GE.
5G greater spectrum and greater efficiency will enable far lower cost per bit.
Backhaul will be improved with offload of machine to machine to protocol.
Improved backhaul, higher end to end efficiency and increased spectrum means that capacity will be increased.
Nextbigfuture translates increased 5G capacity as meaning 5G providers should have the likelihood of going up to 100 Gigabytes or terabytes per month instead of 3 to 10 Gigabyte limits today in the USA.
5G is near with pilot deployment in south Korea this year, a China commercial trial in 2018 and broad deployments starting in 2020
Intel indicates that Asia will leverage higher population density to lead in 5G deployment.
Asian governments and operators recognize the 5G opportunity and are moving quickly to make investments in network infrastructure to enable early first deployments. Intel expects to see pilot 5G deployments using 28 GHz spectrum this year in South Korea, in preparation for the upcoming major international sporting event with all three operators executing commercial launches by 2020. Japan, the host of some of the most pioneering 5G trials to date, will likely launch commercial 5G network services in Tokyo in time for the next major international sporting event. Commercial trials will be taking place in China next year, with deployment planned for 2020, and a target of showcasing technological progress at the major international event in 2022.
Intel is currently engaged in active 5G interoperability development testing trials with operators and system partners throughout the Asia region. In China, we are collaborating with Ericsson in a trial utilizing our 2nd Generation Mobile Trial Platform, which supports critical early 5G New Radio functionality, including multi-carrier operation; addressing and interaction with multiple devices, and scheduling via multiple transmission points. This trial will form the basis for field tests with China Mobile (CMCC) and the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT). These trials are the first step in launching what’s expected to be the world’s largest 5G network in China by 2020.
Improving citizens’ quality of life with smart cities
Smart city initiatives are also gaining momentum in Asia, backed by governments that recognize the potential. South Korea claims to have achieved the world’s first smart city with Songdo, an international business district which is being used as a test bed for new technologies. China has more than 285 smart city projects in motion, and India’s government has set a goal of building 100 smart cities by 2020. Cities consume two-thirds of the world’s energy and a majority of other resources. Enabling smart cities in crowded Asian markets with low-latency 5G network connectivity for billions of things (IoT) can deliver both environmental (energy efficiency, air quality, clean water), and social benefits (emergency response drones, structural safety). Asia is engaging in standards based trials, building and testing and partnering to bring 5G technology and the benefits it will provide to improve the quality of life of millions of people.
A smart city knows how to manage
its power
mobility
connectivity
Intel working on Narrow band IOT, millimeter wave.
Make the recipe of 5G works.