Accumulated evidence that Rossi E-cat was fraud

In November 2016 and in previous writing Steven Krivit details evidence of the Andrea Rossi energy catalyzer (e-cat) fraud.
Rossi take $11 million from Industrial Heat and employ his own engineers for Industrial Heat’s due diligence tests, but in 2011 he also demanded that multiple parties, including NASA, pay him large sums of money for the privilege of taking a close look at his E-Cat device.
In April 2016, Nextbigfuture reported that Industrial Heat had worked for over three years to substantiate the results claimed by Mr. Rossi from the E-Cat technology – all without success.
The Rossi – Industrial Heat Lawsuit was settled on July 5, 2017.
Krivits indicates that Rossi’s first trick was simple: He dumped hot water down a hole in the wall. Through carefully conceived methods of distraction, obfuscation, and lies about power measurements, he convinced the four professors — who didn’t know the kind of man they were up against — to take him at his word that all the water had been turned into steam.
There are sincere and honest researchers working on low energy nuclear reactions and what was called cold fusion.
There is interesting work in Japan.
Observation of excess heat by activated metal and deuterium gas by Tadahiko Mizuno.
Nextbigfuture will review the possibility and technical details and status of the field in later articles.