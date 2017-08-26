Animated data analysis of World War 2 Deaths

An animated data-driven documentary about war and peace, The Fallen of World War II looks at the human cost of the second World War and sizes up the numbers to other wars in history, including trends in recent conflicts.
The Soviet Union lost (8.7 million official Soviet statistic but some estimate 14 million soldiers) to kill 2.3 million Nazis.
Military deaths in WW2 ranked
Soviet Union 8.7-12 million
Germany 5 million
China 3.9 million
Japan 2 million
World War II fatality statistics vary, with estimates of total deaths ranging from 50 million to more than 80 million. The higher figure of over 80 million includes deaths from war-related disease and famine. Civilians killed totaled 50 to 55 million, including 19 to 28 million from war-related disease and famine. Military deaths from all causes totaled 21 to 25 million, including deaths in captivity of about 5 million prisoners of war.
There is an award winning interactive website.
Wikipedia has some slightly different statistics