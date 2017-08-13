Bitcoin at around $4000 and Ethereum at $288

Coinbase the Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin exchange had a stock offering and raised $100 million with a $1.6 billion valuation. Coinbase exchanges about $25 billion worth of cryptocurrency.
The Bitcoin market cap is around $65 billion, with the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem now being worth $140 billion.
The South China Morning Post reports that some are putting their money into bitcoin because of the tensions with North Korea.
There is also a lot of innovation with ICOs. Initial coin offerings to fund companies outside of regular stock exchanges.
Here are the latest charts of bitcoin and ethereum.