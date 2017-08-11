Home
Carnival of Space 519

brian wang | August 11, 2017 |

The Carnival of space 519 is at The Evolving Planet

Universe Today – Strange Radio Signals Detected from a Nearby Star

scientists from the Arecido Observatory recently announced the detection of a strange radio signal coming from Ross 128 – a red dwarf star system located just 11 light-years from Earth. As always, this has fueled speculation that the signal could be evidence of an extra-terrestrial civilization, while the scientific community has urged the public not to get their hopes up.

The discovery was part of a campaign being conducted by Abel Méndez – the director of the Planetary Habitability Laboratory (PHL) in Peurto Rico – and Jorge Zuluaga of the Faculty of Exact and Natural Sciences at the University of Antioquia, Colombia.

Universe Today – Ancient Impacts Shaped the Structure of the Milky Way

Chandra X-ray Space Telescope – W51: Chandra Peers into a Nurturing Cloud

