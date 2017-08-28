The Carnival of Space 524 is up at Urban Astronomer.
Universe Today – Mars Express Captures Mars’ Moving Bow Shock
For many decades, astronomers have been aware that bow shocks form upstream of a planet, where interaction between solar wind and the planet causes energetic particles to slow down and gradually be diverted. Where the solar wind meets the planet’s magnetosphere or atmosphere, a sharp boundary line is formed, which them extends around the planet in a widening arc.
This is where the term bow shock comes from, owing to its distinctive shape. In the case of Mars, which does not have a global magnetic field and a rather thin atmosphere to boot (less than 1% of Earth’s atmospheric pressure at sea level), it is the electrically-charged region of the upper atmosphere (the ionosphere) that is responsible for creating the bow shock around the planet.
Artist’s impression of the moving Martian bow shock. Credit: ESA/ATG medialab
Illustration showing how Mars and Earth interact with solar wind. Credit: NASA
