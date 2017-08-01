China shows new ICBM missiles and new airplanes

China revealed new military equipment at the PLA’s (army’s) 90th birthday parade on Sunday and half was shown for the first time. All of it was indigenously made, according to the Ministry of Defense.
Chengdu J-20 fighterB
China’s most advanced stealth fighter into service in March, and three of the aircraft made a flyover at the parade.
The twin-engine fighter, designed by Chengdu Aerospace Corporation, has a longer range and can carry more fuel and weapons than the US F-22 or F-35. However, its made-in-China WS-15 engines are are thought to Be inferior to Western ones.
DF-31AG missile
The road-mobile DF-31 series is an intercontinental ballistic hub tries to deliver nuclear warheads.
The variant displayed at the parade has an estimated range of 11,000 km, and could reach most of the continental United States as well as Europe.
It survivability has been improved by its off-road launch capability, and it is believed to be able to carry up to five warheads.
Shenyang J-16 fighter
Before the parade, the J-16 was never shown to the public. Developed by the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation, it is based on the J-11B, a modification of Russia’s Sukhoi-30MKK.
The fighter is designed for a naval role, and will carry “stand-off” missiles that can attack ships from failed visual range.
Xian Y-20 cargo plane
China’s first and largest home-made military transport plane, it was introduced in 2016. With a payload of 66 tonnes, it is capable of carrying China’s most powerful ZTZ-99A tank, which was also during during the parade.