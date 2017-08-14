Nextbigfuture interviewed Naveen Jain at the Singularity University Global Summit. Naveen K. Jain is a business executive, entrepreneur and the founder and former CEO of InfoSpace and a fonder of Moon Express, Viome, World Innovation Institute, Bluedot, iNome, TalentWise and Intelius. He was Ernst and Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year, Silicon India’s “Most Admired Serial Entrepreneur,” and the receiver of “Albert Einstein Technology Medal” for his pioneers in technology, he has been repeatedly honored for his entrepreneurial successes. Red Herring also recognized him as one of the “Top 20 Serial Entrepreneurs” and with the “Lifetime Achievement Award.” In 2015, Naveen Jain had a net worth of $2.2 billion.A
The core of his belief and approach to business is that entrepreneurs are the next superpowers. Entrepreneurs can solve what only a few nation states could achieve in the past.
He believes that Nation States will become irrelevant.
Entrepreneurs are more nimble than nations.
Entrepreneurs are not limited by geographic boundaries.
Entrepreneurs are held responsible every day while national leadership may not be held accountable ever. An entrepreneur can lose many customers overnight. Uber lost 200,000 customers due to the CEO having a rant.
Capital is not patriotic.
Inefficient systems (like healthcare, education and space missions) are opportunities for entrepreneurs to apply their solutions.
In 2018, Moon Express can put a robotic lander on the moon and become the fourth entity to do it. Three other were nations (United States, Russia and China).
Moon Express plans to create a new economy on the moon and to springboard from their to other space destinations.
They are lowering the cost of moon mission from the Apollo $25-100 billion to less than $10 million and the costs will drop further to $2-3 million even without reusability. Reusability could lower costs to thousands of dollars based upon the cost of fuel.
Nextbigfuture has covered Moon Express before and will be following up with a profile of Viome.