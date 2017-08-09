FCC wants to lower high speed internet definition and standards

File a comment with the FCC to let them know that affordable true high speed (1+ Gbps) is needed.
The FCC wants to ditch the requirement to provide higher speed internet and try to say that the current slow speeds that have existed for about 20 years are good enough.
Here is a kind of comment that can be made.
Of course we need faster internet access at home and everywhere. It should be affordable (under $100/month) multi-gigabit per second like it is in South Korea and the other leading countries. It will generate more economic activity. It could be delivered by allowing mobile internet via Google loons, drones and with thousands of low earth orbiting internet satellites. This is critical for the US economy and economic competitiveness.