India pulling it together on infrastructure is entering a China scale buildout

On a purchasing power parity basis India is about 10 to 15 years behind China’s Economy.
In 2017 China is at $23.1 trillion in PPP GDP
India is at $9.49 trillion PPP GDP
China was $9 trillion PPP GDP in 2007.
India is projected to reach $15.4 trillion in PPP GDP in 2022
China was at $15.2 trillion PPP GDP in 2012
A long term projection to 2030 has
China at $47 trillion PPP GDP
India at $21 trillion PPP GDP.
India infrastructure has been notoriously bad but the Economist has reported that it is mostly no longer an embarrassment.
Local Indian governments are paving and widening rural roads at a rate of 117km a day.
On the railways, better signalling and tracks have pushed up the speed of faster trains to a respectable 140kph. Work is about to start on India’s first dedicated high-speed rail link, a 500-km track between the western city of Ahmedabad and the commercial capital, Mumbai. When the first line of the Delhi Metro opened 15 years ago, many passengers were surprised by its fast, clean and efficient service. India’s capital now has six such lines, some running below ground. Seven cities have such rapid-transit systems. Eight more are building them.
More striking still is the growth in air traffic. Domestic passenger numbers have doubled since 2010, to nearly 100m a year. Last year alone the number surged by 23%. Indian airlines are snapping up new aircraft, with some 450 in operation and more than 1,000 on order
Boeing expects India airlines to order 2100 planes over the next 20 years.
India should have an impressive and resource intensive buildout over the next 20-30 years.