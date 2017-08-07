Japan makes 44 magnum resistant helmet

Devtak Designs has a 4.85 pound helmet with 7 mm plates that claims 80% ballastic (bullet proof) protection.
The 7mm strong plates can deflect gunshots and protects against shrapnel, blasts and fire.
British SAS soldiers are reported to be testing out the Devtak Ronin helmets. US Navy SEALs and Army Delta Force have used Devtak helmets.
It picks up signals from other people through “friend or foe” vision and is air conditioned to protect against heat and gases.
The US and UK have the following standards for body armor and bullet proof vests.