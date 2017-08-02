NASA Planetary Protection Officer to protect Earth from aliens

NASA is currently looking for a Planetary Protection Officer. This person will have secret security clearance to ensure alien life, or “organic-constituent and biological contamination” does npt make it’s way back in a space ship.
This person will be responsible for the leadership of NASA’s planetary protection capability, maintenance of planetary protection policies, and oversight of their implementation by NASAs space flight missions.
There will be increased public and private sample return missions from the moon, Mars, asteroids and eventually deep space mission like Europa.