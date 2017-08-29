Neuralink could get up to $100 million for high bandwidth brain computer interface

Elon Musk’s Neuralink will invest $100 million on a high bandwidth brain computer interface.
Neuralink has raised the $26.96 million of a technically still-open funding round that could grow to $100 million, according to a new SEC filing.
Neuralink could potentially help people overcome chronic conditions like epilepsy. It could also one day allow people to communicate brain to brain, instead of having to compress ideas into words, transmit them through speech or writing and then have a recipient decompress the words into thoughts in their own mind. That’s a lossy series of steps that prevents people from sharing their mental visions as vividly.
The interface could require surgical implants unless a less-invasive connection to the brain is developed.