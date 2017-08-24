New James Cameron written Terminator trilogy and four Avatar sequels

Four Avatar Sequels
The Avatar sequels will be shot two batches of two movies shot back to back.
Avatar 2 Dec 2020
Avatar 3 Dec 2021
Avatar 4 2024
Avatar 5 2025
James Cameron discussed Virtual Reality. He feels current Virtual Reality is Omnidirectional Camera. True Virtual Reality would have the resolution of his Avatar movie and allow freedom of movement.
Stephen Lang’s Colonel Quaritch is the villain of all four Avatar sequels
Despite his apparent demise in Avatar, Stephen Lang is confirmed to be reprising his role for James Cameron’s upcoming sequels, and now Cameron has revealed that he will in fact be the main villain in all four of the new movies.
“The interesting conceit of the Avatar sequels is it’s pretty much the same characters,” Cameron tells Empire. “There are new characters and a lot of new settings and creatures, so I’m taking characters you know and putting them in unfamiliar places and moving them on this greater journey. But it’s not a whole bunch of new characters every time. There’s not a new villain every time, which is interesting. Same guy. Same motherfucker through all four movies. He is so good and he just gets better. I know Stephen Lang is gonna knock this out of the park.”
Terminator 6
James Cameron is writing Terminator 6.
Deadpool director Tim Miller will direct Terminator 6. Arnold Schwarzenegger will be involved.
David Ellison is the current rights holder globally for the Terminator franchise. The rights in the US market revert to James Cameron under US copyright law in 2018. Right now James Cameron is leaning toward doing a three-film arc and reinventing it.