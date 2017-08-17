Obi Wan Kenobi Star Wars movies are in early stage development

As flawed as the Star Wars prequel trilogy were, one of the main bright areas was Ewan McGregor as Obi Wan Kenobi. Now an Ewan McGregor Obi Wan Kenobi Star Wars spinoff movie is moving ahead. It will likely be a trilogy of movies. They would likely be set between the prequels and a New Hope.
Oscar-nominated filmmaker Stephen Daldry is in early talks for the film, which would center on the Jedi master who has been played by both Alec Guinness and Ewan McGregor.
Sources say talks are at the earliest of stages and that the project has no script. If a deal makes, Daldry would oversee the development and writing with Lucasfilm brass.
The Obi-Wan Kenobi stand-alone is one of several projects being developed by Lucasfilm and Disney that fall outside the trilogies telling the saga of the Skywalker family. A Han Solo movie is now in the final stages of shooting under new director Ron Howard, and Lucasfilm is also considering movies centering on Yoda and bounty hunter Boba Fett, among other characters.