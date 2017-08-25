Previously the main campaign for parents was to have them tell their children to wait until they are 17 or 20 to have sex, the new campaign is to Wait until 8th [grade] for smartphones.
More than 2,000 parents with children in more than 500 schools across the country have signed the pledge at waituntil8th.org since it launched in the spring.
Once people have signed, they’re notified when nine other families from their school have also signed, and their school’s pledge officially goes into effect, according to the Wait Until 8th website.