Open AI bot beats pro human gamer in competitive eSport

A bot from Open AI defeated professional gamer Danylo “Dendi” Ishutin in a one-on-one exhibition matchup of the video game Dota 2. OpenAI is the $1 billion artificial-intelligence research nonprofit cochaired by Tesla Motors CEO Musk and Y Combinator President Sam Altman.
The bot beat Dendi in the first match in about ten minutes;
Dendi resigned from the second match.
OpenAI first ever to defeat world's best players in competitive eSports. Vastly more complex than traditional board games like chess & Go.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2017
”
In a video ahead of the matchup, OpenAI CTO Greg Brockman explained that the company’s special bot was trained by playing a “thousand lifetimes” of matches against itself, with “coaching” from the company.