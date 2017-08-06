Our World in Data also confirms Nextbigfuture Deaths per TWH

Home
brian wang | August 6, 2017 |
Our World in Data has recently looked at the safety of different energy sources and reached the same conclusion that Nextbigfuture has had for many years (since 2008). Nuclear energy is far safer than other major energy sources and is about as safe as wind and solar on a deaths per terawatt hour basis.

When Our World in Data looks at Chernobyl and Fukushima they give far more credence and consideration to the higher death estimates. Still even with those estimates nuclear energy is safer.

Nextbigfuture data from 2008.


Energy Source              Death Rate (deaths per TWh)

Coal – world average               161 (26% of world energy, 50% of electricity)
Coal – China                       278
Coal – USA                         15
Oil                                36  (36% of world energy)
Natural Gas                         4  (21% of world energy)
Biofuel/Biomass                    12
Peat                               12
Solar (rooftop)                     0.44 (less than 0.1% of world energy)
Wind                                0.15 (less than 1% of world energy)
Hydro                               0.10 (europe death rate, 2.2% of world energy)
Hydro - world including Banqiao)    1.4 (about 2500 TWh/yr and 171,000 Banqiao dead)
Nuclear                             0.04 (5.9% of world energy)

