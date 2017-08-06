Our World in Data also confirms Nextbigfuture Deaths per TWH

Our World in Data has recently looked at the safety of different energy sources and reached the same conclusion that Nextbigfuture has had for many years (since 2008). Nuclear energy is far safer than other major energy sources and is about as safe as wind and solar on a deaths per terawatt hour basis.
When Our World in Data looks at Chernobyl and Fukushima they give far more credence and consideration to the higher death estimates. Still even with those estimates nuclear energy is safer.
Nextbigfuture data from 2008.
Energy Source Death Rate (deaths per TWh) Coal – world average 161 (26% of world energy, 50% of electricity) Coal – China 278 Coal – USA 15 Oil 36 (36% of world energy) Natural Gas 4 (21% of world energy) Biofuel/Biomass 12 Peat 12 Solar (rooftop) 0.44 (less than 0.1% of world energy) Wind 0.15 (less than 1% of world energy) Hydro 0.10 (europe death rate, 2.2% of world energy) Hydro - world including Banqiao) 1.4 (about 2500 TWh/yr and 171,000 Banqiao dead) Nuclear 0.04 (5.9% of world energy)