Quadcopter with sniper rifle or grenade launcher

Duke Robotics announces, TIKAD, a dramatic step forward in protecting our troops by developing the resources needed to fight terrorism effectively today. Tikad is a quadcopter drone with a sniper rifle, grenade launcher and other small arms. Tikad can have a SR-25 marksman rifle made by Knight’s Armament Co.; an M321A grenade launcher; and an M4 rifle.
TIKAD, the Future Soldier, saves lives by replacing boots on the ground.
Duke Robotics will work with select government clients around the globe with the goal to reduce the number of deployed troops as well as empower troops with immediate air-power deployment, improving prospects of mission success, minimizing battlefield injuries, loss of life to friendly troops and saving innocent civilians.