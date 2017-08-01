Russia armata main battle tanks should be operational in 2019

Russia’s most advanced Armata T14 main battle tank may become operational in the Russian Army in 2019, according to Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov. The Armata is the heavy tank like battle chasis which will be used as the basis for the T14 tank, heavy flame throwers and missile systems.
After Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer delivers the tank, the Defense Ministry will check it for compliance with its requirements and make a decision.
The Armata is a heavyweight tracked standardized combat platform, which serves as the basis for developing the main battle tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier and some other armored vehicles.
Russia is also developing an Armata based heavy flame-throwing system (TOS-1A Buratino). It will enter service with the Russian Armed Forces in the next few years.
TOS-1A variant of the TOS-1 ‘Buratino’ (Pinocchio) heavy flamethrower, nicknamed the ‘Solntsepyok’ (Sun Heat)