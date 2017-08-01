Russia buying a few stealth fighters in 2019 and waiting for upgraded version in 2025

Russia’s Sukhoi T-50 PAK-FA fifth-generation stealth fighter has been given the designation Su-57 as it nears production. Moscow will only buy 12 Su-57 aircraft, which are expected to be delivered in 2019. The Russian air force will buy few than 60 of the initial version of the Su-57 and will wait to buy about 160 upgraded stealth fighters around 2025. The upgraded version will have a far better engine and improved stealth. The new engine will be about 20-30% more powerful.
The new engine is expected to make its first flight installed onboard the PAK-FA in the fourth quarter of 2017 and should be ready for use in 2025.