Science on track to identifying genetics of intelligence within 5 years

Gene-based analyses found 536 genes significantly associated with general cognitive function; many were highly expressed in the brain, and associated with neurogenesis and dendrite gene sets. Genetic association results predicted up to 4% of general cognitive function variance in independent samples. There was significant genetic overlap between general cognitive function and information processing speed, as well as many health variables including longevity.
Ninety-nine independent genetic loci influencing general cognitive function include genes associated with brain health and structure (N = 280,360)