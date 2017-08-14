Singularity Global Summit Space panel

Space: The Next Frontier
Peter Diamandis: Co-Founder and Chairman, Singularity University,
Bob Richards: Founder and CEO, Moon Express Inc.,
Chris Lewicki: President and CEO, Planetary Resources
Erika Wagner: Business Development Manager, Blue Origin
Moon Express want to launch missions to the moon for less than $10 million including the launch.
Moon Express is printing their lander engines for less than $2000 in two weeks.
All Moon Express robotic spacecraft are environmentally green, use eco-friendly fuels, advanced carbon composites and silicates and a Moon Express PECO rocket engine.
MX-1 – A single engine robotic spacecraft. The MX-1 has a 30 kg payload capacity.
MX-2 – A two-stage robotic spacecraft with a 30 kg payload capacity.
MX-5 – A 5-engine, platform configuration that can include MX-1 or MX-2 staged system. The MX-5 has a 150 kg payload capacity.
MX-9 – A 9-engine platform configuration, designed for sample return. The MX-9 has over a 500 kg payload capacity.
Blue Origin has a reusable sub-orbital rockets. (New Sheppard) It will launch once a week.
New Glenn is a upcoming reusable rocket to low earth orbit.
Planetary Resources named it asteroid probes for the fictional asteroid mining company that made the probe droids that went to the Planet Hoth in the Empire Strikes Back.
Planetary Resources will send a half dozen probe droids at a time.
The key resource is water from the asteroids to provide fuel for the in space economy.
Made in Space looking to manufacturing in space what cannot be made on Earth.
There first product is super-pure fiber optics that could not be made on Earth.
Largest funder of Planetary Resources in the Government of Luxembourg.
Space is a new medium for business.
Space law in the US and Luxembourg have clarified the outerspace treaty that says if you go out in space in a peaceful way, you cannot plant a flag to own anything but you get to keep and own whatever you pickup or mine.
NASA has disincentives to using new technology. The Mars 2020 mission will use 1993 computer technology because it works and a mission can be deselected for using technology that has not flown in space before.
Self driving car companies will make mass produced sensor and devices that will drastically lower the cost of space missions.
Blockchain are another layer of trust and traceability. This can be used as a framework for commerce in space and for contracts.