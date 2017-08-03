Sub-$100 12V battery size pico projectors by Christmas for 70 inch projection everywhere

Currently Picoprojectors like Moto Insta-Share Projector cost about $200-300 but a new Texas Instrument DLP solution released today offers a $19.99 DMD chip plus matching controller, power management, and driver chips. The evaluation module, priced at $99, is the most affordable projection display EVM released to date, Alvarez said. The DMD chip, with support chips and LED engine, targets applications in the 20- to 30-lumen range. The chip undercuts the price of the previous TI generation’s least expensive model by three times and should enable consumer applications to break the $100 price barrier by Christmas 2017.
This opens the door for developers to implement high-performing DLP display technology with virtually any low-cost processor. The new 0.2-inch DLP2000 chipset and $99 DLP® LightCrafter™ Display 2000 evaluation module (EVM) now make it more affordable to leverage DLP technology and design on-demand, free-form display applications such as mobile smart TVs; pico projectors; digital signage; projection displays for smart homes, smartphones and tablets; and control panels and Internet of Things (IoT) display solutions.
This will solve the use case where a conference room has a projector which you cannot connect your laptop or where you go to make a presentation and there is a problem or a lack of a working projector. Now carry your sub-$100 12 volt battery sized projector that works with your smartphone, tablet and laptop everywhere. This will also mean 70 inch projected ads everywhere.
Digital Light Processing (DLP) is a display device based on optical micro-electro-mechanical technology that uses a digital micromirror device.
Key features and benefits of the DLP2000 chipset and EVM
* Industry’s most affordable pico display solution: Designed with developers in mind, this $99 EVM is a building block to pair with low-cost processors for display applications.
* Virtually limitless display possibilities: The 0.2-inch diagonal display is based on the smallest DLP Products digital micromirror device (DMD), designed for compact, space-constrained display applications.
* Developer-friendly: The new EVM features a standard interface and plug-and-play functionality for quick assessment, allowing signals from the display controller to connect with any 24-bit RGB-capable processor and providing solutions with a high-definition (HD) aspect ratio.
* Compatible with low-cost processors: Inclusive software drivers and BeagleBone Black code examples ease the programming process.