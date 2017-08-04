Supercapacitors game changing improvement on energy density compared to batteries

Supercapacitors have long been far faster charging than batteries but usually have 40 times less energy density (5 watt hours instead of 200 watt hours) compared to batteries.
There are new supercapacitors being commercialized with 60 watt hours of energy density and 100 watt hour energy density is being reported in lab results.
Yunasko is commercializing a 40 watt hour per kilogram hybrid battery-supercapacitor.
The University of Surrey has reported contact lens polymer materials offering supercapacitors that are between 1,000-10,000 times more powerful than existing supercapacitors.
There are also research on graphene based supercapacitors which also are promising to beat batteries on energy density.