Home
Top fifteen cryptocurrencies and twelve have billion dollar market cap

Top fifteen cryptocurrencies and twelve have billion dollar market cap

brian wang | August 30, 2017 |

Here are the top fifteen cryptocurrencies by capitalization. In the top 15, 12 have over a billion dollars in market capitalization and three others are very close to a billion dollar market cap.

Cryptocurrencies are a digital currency in which encryption techniques are used to regulate the generation of units of currency and verify the transfer of funds, operating independently of a central bank.

Bitcoin was the first and it was released on October, 2008.

Rank    Name	                Market Cap              Price         Circulating Supply	Volume (24h)	% Change (24h)	
1 	Bitcoin                 $75,195,817,640         $4548.14        16,533,312 BTC           $2,100,390,000   -0.19% 	
2 	Ethereum                $35,651,207,386         $377.93         94,331,834 ETH 	         $1,439,270,000    3.55% 	
3 	Bitcoin Cash             $9,322,080,521         $563.17         16,552,813 BCH             $548,443,000   -1.40% 	
4 	Ripple                   $8,637,218,791           $0.225        38,343,841,883 XRP *       $180,209,000    1.95% 	
5 	Litecoin                 $3,269,520,685 	$62.04           52,703,857 LTC            $246,892,000    0.24% 	
6 	Dash                     $2,755,143,373        $366.22           7,523,151 DASH             $51,992,600    2.24% 	
7 	NEM                      $2,630,250,000        $0.292250        8,999,999,999 XEM *          $8,102,760    2.91% 	
8 	IOTA                     $2,410,191,858         $0.867122 	2,779,530,283 MIOTA *       $31,226,400    5.16% 	
9 	Monero                   $1,932,955,976         $128.77 	15,011,268 XMR 	           $104,914,000    -2.99% 	
10 	NEO                      $1,727,250,000         $34.55          50,000,000 NEO *           $112,375,000    -0.41% 	
11 	Ethereum Classic         $1,490,795,776         $15.69         95,032,018 ETC               $68,516,000    -0.50% 	
12 	OmiseGO                  $1,046,000,611         $10.64         98,312,024 OMG *            $171,533,000    15.27% 	
13 	Qtum                     $997,501,200           $16.91         59,000,000 QTUM *           $178,898,000    -10.46% 	
14 	Hshare                   $967,851,360           $28.81         33,600,000 HSR *             $37,458,500    -9.89% 	
15 	BitConnect               $891,728,994           $136.08          6,552,880 BCC               $9,221,710    7.37%

About The Author

brian wang
More From This Author

Tags: , , , ,