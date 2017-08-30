Top fifteen cryptocurrencies and twelve have billion dollar market cap

Here are the top fifteen cryptocurrencies by capitalization. In the top 15, 12 have over a billion dollars in market capitalization and three others are very close to a billion dollar market cap.
Cryptocurrencies are a digital currency in which encryption techniques are used to regulate the generation of units of currency and verify the transfer of funds, operating independently of a central bank.
Bitcoin was the first and it was released on October, 2008.
Rank Name Market Cap Price Circulating Supply Volume (24h) % Change (24h) 1 Bitcoin $75,195,817,640 $4548.14 16,533,312 BTC $2,100,390,000 -0.19% 2 Ethereum $35,651,207,386 $377.93 94,331,834 ETH $1,439,270,000 3.55% 3 Bitcoin Cash $9,322,080,521 $563.17 16,552,813 BCH $548,443,000 -1.40% 4 Ripple $8,637,218,791 $0.225 38,343,841,883 XRP * $180,209,000 1.95% 5 Litecoin $3,269,520,685 $62.04 52,703,857 LTC $246,892,000 0.24% 6 Dash $2,755,143,373 $366.22 7,523,151 DASH $51,992,600 2.24% 7 NEM $2,630,250,000 $0.292250 8,999,999,999 XEM * $8,102,760 2.91% 8 IOTA $2,410,191,858 $0.867122 2,779,530,283 MIOTA * $31,226,400 5.16% 9 Monero $1,932,955,976 $128.77 15,011,268 XMR $104,914,000 -2.99% 10 NEO $1,727,250,000 $34.55 50,000,000 NEO * $112,375,000 -0.41% 11 Ethereum Classic $1,490,795,776 $15.69 95,032,018 ETC $68,516,000 -0.50% 12 OmiseGO $1,046,000,611 $10.64 98,312,024 OMG * $171,533,000 15.27% 13 Qtum $997,501,200 $16.91 59,000,000 QTUM * $178,898,000 -10.46% 14 Hshare $967,851,360 $28.81 33,600,000 HSR * $37,458,500 -9.89% 15 BitConnect $891,728,994 $136.08 6,552,880 BCC $9,221,710 7.37%