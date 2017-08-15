Viome for managing your microbiome

There are approximately 40 trillion microorganisms living in your gut. They help you digest your food, produce beneficial and harmful chemicals, control infections by pathogens, regulate your immune system, and even control your emotions (ever have a gut feeling?).
These microorganisms – which make up your gut microbiome – have been implicated in maintaining optimal health, as well as many chronic conditions, including diabetes, obesity, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, coronary artery disease, psoriasis, lupus, and autism. By taking care of your 40 trillion microbe friends, you can maximize your wellness and potentially prevent disease.
Chronic disease is 90% of the costs of the medical system.
You have 20,000 genes.
Your 40 trillion friends have 800,000 genes!
How unique are you?
DNA: 99% commonality
Microbiome: only 5% commonality
Every living organism produces RNA molecules from their DNA. By sequencing all of the RNA in your stool, Viome can identify and quantify all of the living microorganisms in your gut (bacteria, viruses, bacteriophages, archaea, fungi, yeast, parasites, and more) at the species and strain level. The end result? A higher resolution view of your gut microbiome than has ever been available before.
Viome analyzes your stool to determine the active bacteria and organisms based upon RNA.
This is then mapped to recommendations of customized and personalized dietary advice. This dietary advice is to help achieve better health results.
Naveen Jain was trying to lose ten pounds but low carb diets did not work. Viome analysis indicated his body was better at metabolizing carbs. He had ot increase to a 50% carb diet with a recommendation of whether indulge (eat a lot more), enjoy (eat some) or minimize (eat less) for about 30 different types of food categories and 5 specific foods that will have the most impact for your personal biology.
This will be followed up with customized probiotics and prebiotics to adjust the microbiome ecosystem. This will NOT be done with fecal transplant which could transfer parasites or other harmful organisms.
Viome uses Metatranscriptome Sequencing which was developed by US National labs and defense industry.
Clinical and Translational Gastroenterology – The Influence of the Gut Microbiome on Obesity, Metabolic Syndrome and Gastrointestinal Disease
There is a fine balance in the mutual relationship between the intestinal microbiota and its mammalian host. It is thought that disruptions in this fine balance contribute/account for the pathogenesis of many diseases. Recently, the significance of the relationship between gut microbiota and its mammalian host in the pathogenesis of obesity and the metabolic syndrome has been demonstrated. Emerging data has linked intestinal dysbiosis to several gastrointestinal diseases including inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, and gastrointestinal malignancy. This article is intended to review the role of gut microbiota maintenance/alterations of gut microbiota as a significant factor as a significant factor discriminating between health and common diseases. Based on current available data, the role of microbial manipulation in disease management remains to be further defined and a focus for further clinical investigation.