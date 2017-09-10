$100+ billionaires predicted in 2018 and 2019

In 1999, Bill Gates net worth surpassed $100 billion. Bill Gates has since given tens of billions to charity to help cure Malaria in Africa and for other anti-poverty causes.
Warren Buffet would also likely have surpassed $100 billion if not for his charity donations.
The Bloomberg billionaire index is forecasting several billionaires will surpass $100 billion in net worth in 2018 and 2019.
Jeff Bezos March 2018
Mark Zuckerberg July 2018
Amacio Ortega April 2019
This is under the assumption that they continue to accumulate wealth at the same pace as the last five years.
These assumptions would also indicate that regular folks should buy Amazon and Facebook stock for an implied 30% gain over the next year.