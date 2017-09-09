138 billon tons of Water from Hurricane Harvey pushed 28000 square miles down by 2 centimeters

GPS data shows the Harvey flood was so large it flexed Earth’s crust and pushed Houston down by ~2 centimeters. Information was tweeted out by Chris Milner of NASA jet propulsion laboratory.
Hurricane harvey dropped 33 trillion gallons of water across the area it hit which is about 275 trillion pounds.
51.1 inch-count of water was recorded Tuesday in the Mont Belvieu suburb east of Houston since Harvey’s arrival last Friday. The measurement breaks the highest previous record of 48 inches for a single storm on the U.S. mainland, from Tropical Storm Amelia in Medina, Texas, in 1978.
28000 square miles was flooded by Monday in the Houston area.
GPS data show #Harveyflood was so large it flexed Earth's crust, pushing #Houston down by ~2 cm! #EarthScience #HurricaneHarvey #txflood pic.twitter.com/88lNScJBq9
— Chris Milliner (@Geo_GIF) September 4, 2017