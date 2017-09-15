$15 million Global Learning Xprize Finalists

The e $15 million Global Learning XPRIZE is funded by a group of donors including the Dick and Betsy DeVos Family Foundation, the Econet Foundation, Scott Hassan, the Merkin Family Foundation, John Raymonds, the Anthony Robbins Foundation and Suzanne West and Elon Musk.
Teams from around the world have worked to develop open-source and scalable software that will enable children in developing countries to teach themselves basic reading, writing and arithmetic skills within 15 months. We look forward to their groundbreaking solutions and the journey ahead as they begin field testing.
Global Learning XPRIZE goal is to develop methods to teach the 250 million children who do not have access to primary or secondary education the means to teach themselves to read, write, and do math within 15 months.
Global Learning Xprize finalists
Over the span of four decades, CCI has established a reputation as a leading developer of instructional materials serving major publishers. The company has developed top-selling programs in reading, math, science, foreign language/ESL, social studies, and many other subjects, generating over $2B in revenue for publishing partners in the process. The goals of GLEXP are closely aligned with our mission as we believe that all students can learn if granted the opportunity. We couldn’t be happier about lending our expertise to help GLEXP close the global education gap, one of the single greatest challenges of our generation.
Team Kitkit School is a special project team of Enuma, Inc., a company whose mission is to build technologically exceptional learning tools that help struggling learners become independent learners. Co-founded in 2012 in Berkeley, California by a world-class engineer and game designer parents whose inspiration was their son born with special needs, Enuma has now grown to be a team that has created children’s learning applications that are commercially successful, widely recognized, and loved by our users.
Our team’s unique design approach, grounded in our mission to support struggling learners, including children with special needs, merges instructional methods that cater to the diversity among learners (such as UDL principles) with lessons from both the gaming industry and the education sector. The core members have been involved in building award-winning, successful special education apps on iOS from 2010. Our flagship product, Todo Math, launched in 2014, has over 3 million downloads worldwide.
With a passion for both education and technology, onebillion has been working on transforming the education of marginalised children for the past 14 years. In India, Uganda, Malawi and beyond. Onebillion not only wants to make the best reading, writing and numeracy software for children, but also find the best ways to get it into their hands. In Malawi, 50,000 primary school students will be using the ‘onecourse’ software by the end of this year. Worldwide, 100,000 children are already using the onecourse numeracy material in 50 different languages.
Independent research has shown that onebillion software results in significant learning gains, regardless of the child’s gender or background.
onebillion believes in technology as a catalyst for scaleable quality education, with the potential of changing the lives of children all over the world.
onebillion develops software for children to become numerate and confident readers on their own, and in their own language.
Chimple, a team dedicated to making literacy and education as simple and fun as possible and consisting of game designers and software engineers who believe education requires a reboot right now.
All around us we see examples of children who are deprived of basic literacy skills. Even though many are working to remediate the problems, the scale of the problem is so huge that we believe that a radically new way is needed. Since we are a group of people who are experts in Game development, Data Science and Animation.
RoboTutor combines decades of research on the science of learning with advanced language technologies and innovative machine learning tools for data-driven iterative design of educational software to increase learning gains.