40 years too late- Bill Gates says ctrl-alt-delete should have been one button

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says if he could go back in time, there’d be something more intuitive than the two-handed Ctrl-Alt-Delete command to interrupt a process.
In 2013 Gates said it was “mistake” requiring the three keys before logging in to Windows, and also blamed IBM engineers who “didn’t wanna give us our single button”. The three-key function was created by IBM engineer David Bradley who intended for it to be shortcut to rebooting an IBM PC.
I guess Bill Gates is willing to be more reflective as he gets closer to his personal Blue Screen of death.