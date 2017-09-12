Apple iPhone 8 and Apple TV 4K

Apple has officially announced the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus and they have faster processors, a True Tone display, and upgraded cameras.
The wireless charging is basically the same as all other smartphones. Place the phone on a charging pad. Apple will be using the widely used Qi charging standard.
Apple has upgraded the processor from the A10 Fusion found in the 7 to the A11 Bionic. It’s a six-core chip with two performance cores that are 25 percent faster than the A10, and four performance cores that the company says are 70 percent faster that the old model. There’s also a new Apple-designed GPU that’s 30 percent faster, with the same performance as the A10 at half the power.
Apple is touting the iPhone 8 as the first smartphone designed for augmented reality, with cameras calibrated for AR, along with a new gyroscope and accelerometer for better motion tracking.
The iPhone 8 will start at $699 for a 64GB model, while the 8 Plus will start at $799 for 64GB of storage.
Apple today introduced the new Apple TV 4K designed to deliver a stunning cinematic experience at home. With support for both 4K and High Dynamic Range (HDR), Apple TV 4K features unbelievably sharp, crisp images, richer, more true-to-life colors, and far greater detail in both dark and bright scenes. With Apple TV 4K, viewers can enjoy a growing selection of 4K HDR movies on iTunes. iTunes users will get automatic upgrades of HD titles in their existing iTunes library to 4K HDR versions when they become available. Apple TV 4K will also offer 4K HDR content from popular video services, including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, coming soon.
Apple TV 4K starts at $179 (US) for 32GB or $199 (US) for 64GB, joining Apple TV (4th generation) 32GB at $149 (US), available from apple.com and Apple Stores, as well as through select Apple Authorized Resellers and carriers (prices may vary). Customers will be able to order both Apple TV 4K models beginning Friday, September 15, with availability beginning Friday, September 22
Siri and the Apple TV app are easy ways to find and play exactly what you want. The TV app brings all your favorite shows and movies together, and Siri makes it possible to search and access content across Apple TV using just your voice.