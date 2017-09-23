Automated sign spinning slow to eliminate human sign spinners

There a great deal of concern about automation eliminating human jobs. Spinning a sign seems to boost the attention that people give to signs by about 80%. Sign spinners are paid about $50 to 150 per day.
There are various simple devices for spinning signs and their are manequins that can go with the sign spinner machines.
There are devices for spinning the sign that cost about $30-50 and would just need to be attached to a platform. Complete sign waving mechanical systems are about $80-200.
Human sized Air blown men can be $80-150 each.
There is also a range in quality for human sign spinners.
The non-spinning signs can be replaced with a stick.