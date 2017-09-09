Blockchain Medical Records and other Healthcare Blockchain Use Cases

Blockchain is coming to healthcare and medical fields. There are over a thousand blockchain startups, various open source implementations. There are dozens of blockchain companies targeting healthcare applications.
There different use blockchain healthcare use cases.
Blockchain for electronic medical records.
Blockchain for Medicaid applicants.
Blockchain for payments.
Blockchain to enhance secure mobile and remote distribution system innovations.
Blockchain for pharmacy tracking and tracing.
Here are some interesting healthcare related blockchain companies.
1. MedRec is a system that manages medical records through the Ethereum blockchain. It gives users access to census-level data of the medical records, making it both a clinical and research blockchain.
MIT Media Lab and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center tested MedRec with medications.
A novel design feature of MedRec is the way records are validated and added to the blockchain. The miners for MedRec are medical researchers who are rewarded with access to census-level data of the medical records. A deployed MedRec system would feature a user interface to simplify patient interaction with health care records that bridge multiple institutions.
As their next step, MedRec plans to enhance the MedRec pilot with more data types, more data contributors, and more data users. We’ll also consider innovative alternatives to existing blockchain implementations, such as Silvio Micali’s Algorand public ledger, whichrequires much less computing power than other approaches.
Blockchain was originally conceived of as a ledger for financial transactions. Every financial institution creates a cryptographically secured list of all deposits and withdrawals. Blockchain uses public key cryptographic techniques to create an append-only, immutable, time-stamped chain of content. Copies of the blockchain are distributed on each participating node in the network.
Harvard Business Review discussed the potential of the Blockchain to transform electronic health records.
Here is a government white paper on the blockchain Challenge.
2. Guardtime partnered with Estonian eHealth Foundation in March to deploy a blockchain-based system that will secure over 1 million patient healthcare records, integrating Guardtime’s keyless signature infrastructure blockchain into the foundation’s Oracle database.
3. Gem, a company focused on blockchain tech launched Gem Health in April to promote collaboration in the healthcare space with Philips as its first partner. The company also plans to build out a private Ethereum blockchain to develop enterprise healthcare applications, according to CoinDesk.
4. Australian startup Brontech created the healthcare platform Cyph with blockchain. The platform will be used to build secure digital identities for healthcare providers to communicate private information safely.
5. Blockchain Health Co. is a San Francisco-based software company that uses blockchain technology to create a direct connection between medical research and users. BHC allows users to share information directly to researchers using their platform built on the blockchain.
6. Pokitdok aims to change how healthcare stakeholders communicate by giving customers access to technology that will connect healthcare’s fragmented silos. The system offers payers, health systems and technology companies seamless communication.
PokitDok, a healthcare API company, announced today it has teamed with Intel to offer a healthcare blockchain solution it’s calling ‘Dokchain.’ The partnership includes using Intel’s open source Hyperledger Sawtooth as the underlying ledger, and processing blockchain transaction requests at the chip level using Intel chips.
This partnership and the broader consortium PokitDok has created around Dokchain, could alter the entire industry, Ted Tanner, CTO and co-founder at PokitDok told TechCrunch, calling it a “singularity event in healthcare.”
The reason Tanner thinks this is so huge is that he says his company is the first one that has shown a working blockchain-healthcare solution, and he’s gotten not just Intel on board, but a broad consortium of more than 40 companies including Amazon, Capital One, Guardian and Ascension, among others.
7. HealthCombix is an incentivized, blockchain-based community care coordination program that ACOs and managed care organizations can license per patient subscriptions. The platform supports community-based care with patient health challenges while leveraging behavioral economics, social networking, cryptocurrency rewards and telehealth.
8. PointNurse is a seed-stage on-demand nursing app designed for consumer-focused engagement, referrals, population management, triage and telemedicine. Members connect with consumers and patients to seek navigation, referral, live consultation, disease management and additional services.
9. Chronicled and the LinkLab have partnered to bring a blockchain-supported DSCSA protocol and compliance solution to market. This solution aims to provide the pharmaceutical industry with a less expensive, less cumbersome, and more secure approach to meeting existing regulatory requirements. The project’s goal is to develop around GS1 standards and to emphasize data privacy.
“The first phase of this project is to prove that one global pharmaceutical manufacturer can comply with their DSCSA regulatory obligations and meet the 2017 and 2023 requirements,” said Susanne Somerville, co-founder of the LinkLab. She continued, “we are excited to be partnering with a major pharmaceutical player in this first phase.”
