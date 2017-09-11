Bombarding North Korea with connected smartphones

Drop 25 million iPhones on them and put satellites over them with free wifi. https://t.co/kDmgrXulwH
— Jocko Willink (@jockowillink) September 7, 2017
Jocko Willink, a former US Navy SEAL, suggests airdropping 25 million iPhones into North Korea and using satellites to provide free internet and phone access.
Yun Sun, an expert on North Korea at the Stimson Center, says the core concept could work.
“Kim Jong Un understands that as soon as society is open and North Korean people realize what they’re missing, Kim’s regime is unsustainable, and it’s going to be overthrown.”