Canada has 5th most millionaire households in the world

Canada moved up to fifth last year on a list of countries with the most millionaire households, according to a Boston Consulting Group report that shows the United States was again at No. 1.
There were 485,000 millionaire households in Canada in 2016 and 385,000 in 2015, when Canada ranked eighth, according to the report on global wealth. Those millionaire households represented 3.5 per cent all Canadian households and held 32.5 per cent of the wealth in 2016, says the seventh annual report released this week.
BCG also forecasts that by 2021, Canada will have 785,000 millionaire households that are expected to hold about 38 per cent of the wealth and represent 5.5 per cent of all households. BCG expects Canada will be down to seventh on its list of millionaire households by then, as it gets passed by Germany and France.
Overall household wealth in Canada is projected to grow from $5 trillion last year to $5.9 trillion in five years.
The United States had more than seven million households considered to be in the millionaire category, followed by China, Japan and the U.K. — all holding the same position last year.
Boston Consulting Group segments the wealthy using the following measures of private wealth:
Affluent: between $250,000 and $1 million
Lower HNW: between $1 million and $20 million
Upper HNW: between $20 million and $100 million
UHNW: Over $100 million