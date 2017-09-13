Carnival of Space 526

Universe Today -Preparations for Deployment of InSight Lander to Mars are Ramping Up!
Hubble Spots First Indications of Water on TRAPPIST-1s Planets
NASA's Peggy Whitson Safely Returns Home in Soyuz from Record Breaking Stay in Space
Ultraviolet Light Could Point the Way To Life Throughout the Universe
A new look at 'ocean worlds': James Webb Space Telescope will target Europa and Enceladus
Astronomers detect 15 new enigmatic radio bursts from distant galaxy
Cassini in Context: The Life and Death of a Space Traveler
Alex Pournelle reports that Science Fiction author Jerry Pournelle died September 8, 2017.
Jerry wrote many major science fiction books. Most notable were The Mote in Gods Eye, Footfall and Janissaries.
Jerry Pournelle wrote online at Chaos Manor and for Byte Magazine.
In 1985, Footfall, in which Robert A. Heinlein was a thinly veiled minor character, reached the number one spot on the New York Times Best Seller List. Another bestseller, Lucifer’s Hammer (1977), reached number two. Both novels were written with Larry Niven.
Pournelle wrote The Strategy of Technology (1970). The Strategy has been used as a textbook at the United States Military Academy (West Point), the United States Air Force Academy (Colorado Springs), the Air War College, and the National War College.
China State television interviewed Yue Chen who has a major role in China's communication satellites and has been rumored to work on China's Emdrive program.