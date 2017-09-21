Home
Carnival of Space 527

Carnival of Space 527

brian wang | September 21, 2017 |

Carnival of Space 527 is up at The Evolving Planet.

Universe Today – Cassini Conducts a Final Flyby of Titan Before Crashing into Saturn

The NASA Cassini spacecraft made hundreds of passes over Titan during its 13-year mission. These included a total of 127 precisely targeted encounters at close and far range (like this latest flyby).

Universe Today – Gravitational Waves will let us see Inside Stars as Supernovae Happen

Universe Today – Unexpected Solar Flare is Also the Largest in Twelve Years

Nextbigfuture – space and other future technology predictions from nextbigfuture

About The Author

brian wang
More From This Author

Tags: , , , , ,