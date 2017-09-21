Carnival of Space 527 is up at The Evolving Planet.
Universe Today – Cassini Conducts a Final Flyby of Titan Before Crashing into Saturn
The NASA Cassini spacecraft made hundreds of passes over Titan during its 13-year mission. These included a total of 127 precisely targeted encounters at close and far range (like this latest flyby).
Universe Today – Gravitational Waves will let us see Inside Stars as Supernovae Happen
Universe Today – Unexpected Solar Flare is Also the Largest in Twelve Years
Nextbigfuture – space and other future technology predictions from nextbigfuture