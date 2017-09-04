China and USA will each be 4 to 6 times larger than third place economy by 2025-2030

China and the USA will have increased their combined share of world nominal GDP over the next 15 years. Japan in third place will drop to about one fourth the nominal GDP of the second place country (China) in 2024. Currently Japan has about 40% of China’s nominal GDP. If India does not have high nominal GDP growth, then China and the USA could each become over 6 times larger than the third place economy.
On a purchasing power parity basis India has half of the PPP GDP of the USA. On a PPP basis, China, USA and India will continue to increase their lead over the next largest countries.