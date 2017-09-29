Elon Musk new affordable Mars Plan will use new rocket that replaces all existing Spacex rockets

Elon Musk wants to use this one ship that replaces Falcon 9, Falcon Heavy and Dragon.
* They tested the carbon fiber cryo fuel tank to failure
* they have had 42 main engine tests of the Raptor engine
* they are going to get propulsive landing perfect
* the landing will land so precisely will they will not need legs for the next version
* launch rate is growing exponentially
They will build ahead with Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy and have a stock of those for customers that will want to see BFR fly a few times before using it.
They will put all resources to BFR.
He talks about using the rockets to fly anywhere on Earth in under an hour.