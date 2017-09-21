Google increases investment in Smartphone hardware

A team of HTC talent will join Google as part of the hardware organization. These future fellow Googlers are amazing folks we’ve already been working with closely on the Pixel smartphone line, and we’re excited to see what we can do together as one team. The deal also includes a non-exclusive license for HTC intellectual property.
Google is buying part of HTC’s smartphone division for $1.1 billion and getting 2,000 new employees.
Google will make its flagship Pixel smartphone more competitive.
HTC has had financial trouble and this will help HTC to stay solvent.