Intel and Tencent cooporating on Blockchain

Tencent also signed a cooperation framework agreement with Intel to develop blockchain technology for Tencent’s TUSI IoT (Internet of Things) laboratory and promote the establishment of security capabilities in Internet of Things applications.
Blockchain is a new application mode in distributed data storage, point-to-point transmission and encryption algorithms for computer technology, which can be widely used in a variety of IoT scenarios and can guarantee security of user data while protecting large-scale malicious attacks on IoT applications.
Tencent has worked with Wuxi High-Tech Industrial Development Zone in China’s eastern Jiangsu province to set up a the nation’s first TUSI (Tencent User Security Infrastructure) Internet of Things laboratory.
The TUSI IoT laboratory is a research and development facility focused on key industrial technology, testing and certification, technology transfer, joint development and other technical services.
Wuxi is China’s only national sensor network innovation demonstration area, and is home to a basic IoT industry with an operating income of more than USD30.77 billion (CNY200 billion), said Wu Jianping, deputy director of Wuxi Municipal Commission for Economic and Information Technology.
The lab aims to build a trusted smart city without the need for passwords. The firm will add more Internet plus resources related to healthcare, transportation, police and education.