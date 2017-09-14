Israel advances military technology with project for an invisible to radar tank

The Israeli Defense Ministry released video footage showing new aircraft being tested – includinga hovering drone, whose weaponry is designed primarily as sniper fire.
There are two new drone projects: the first is a kind of drone helicopter, made by Israel Aerospace Industries, that would be capable of carrying up to 180 kilograms (396 pounds) of cargo; the second is a drone produced by Aeronautics Defense Systems with a hybrid engine, capable of carrying up to 90 kilograms.
Israel has future plans for a tank that is to be equipped with technology – currently under development – that would make it a tank version of the F-35 stealth bomber, which is invisible on radar. Plans call for the tank to have just two crew members and be “transparent,” which would allow the crew to see the area around the tank without getting outside of it.
Plans also call for the tank to be outfitted with an active protection system similar to the current Windbreaker (also known as Trophy), but it will also provide protection to other vehicles in the area from anti-tank fire.
“The intention is that it will provide area protection for the convoy, and they have already begun a trial on the subject,” said Mafat head Brig. Gen. (res.) Danny Gold.
There has been a seepage of advanced weaponry to the Middle East and a dramatic improvement in Iran’s development capabilities, particularly in missiles, making it possible to launch missiles with much greater precision than previously.