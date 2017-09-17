Israel fighting in Syria and war with Hezbollah in Lebanon seems close

In November, 2015, Israeli officials believed that the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah has amassed around 150,000 rockets, including a number of long range Iranian-made missiles capable of striking Israeli cities from north to south. The estimates represent a 50 percent increase in the group’s weapons stockpiles since May, 2017 when a senior Israeli intelligence official put the number at 100,000.
Since the 2006 war, Hezbollah has built up its store of advanced weaponry with help from the Syrian regime and its Iranian sponsors. In 2016, the group commanded an estimated 20,000 active troops and 25,000 reservists, making it comparable to a medium-sized army.
Hezbollah, Iran and Syria are parts of the same opponent
Syria accused Israel on Thursday of bombing a military site that has been linked to the production of chemical weapons,Missiles versus anti-missiles and air force
Israel has the Iron Dome, Arrow and David Sling anti-missile batteries deployed throughout the country. Israel should be completely defended against aerial threats.
Designed to intercept medium- to-long-range rockets, as well as cruise missiles fired at ranges between 40 to 300km, David’s Sling complements the Iron Dome system, designed to shoot down short-range rockets, and the Arrow system, which intercepts ballistic missiles outside the Earth’s atmosphere.
Iron Dome has proven itself since it went into service in April 2011, with a successful interception rate of 85% of projectiles fired toward Israeli civilian centers since its first deployment.
With one David’s Sling interceptor missile costing $1 million, $100,000 for one Iron Dome interceptor missile and $3 million for one Arrow interceptor missile, the economic cost of destroying the hundreds of thousands of rockets aimed at Israel is astronomical.