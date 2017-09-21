Kymeta’s flat antenna will enable the broadband connected cars

Kymeta’s mTenna® technology and KĀLO services will enable a realm of brand new experiences from anywhere in the world that characterize what the truly connected car should be capable of.
The Kymeta system gives consumers the ability to receive up to 50+ Mbps down and 10+ Mbps up with various satellite systems. Kymeta mTennau7 fits between the headliner and the roof with between 8-12 cm in depth and is compatible with most OEM inline manufactured roof specifications.
When the thousands of low earth orbit global satellite networks go up then satellite will have 5000 times the spectrum and capacity of cellphones.
Flat antennas that do not have to be moved like a disk will enable this capacity to be fully used by having the antenna in the roof of a car or other platforms.
Kymeta makes it thin with no moving parts.
The first 400 flat-panel antennas developed by Redmond, Washington-based Kymeta Corp. have been shipped to customers in the past months as the company predicts 2018 to be the year when the long-awaited technology starts making impacts across a range of sectors that have not used satellite links before.
Speaking at the VSAT Global conference in here Sept. 20, Kymeta’s chief commercial officer Bill Marks said the company has received thousands of orders of its 70-centimeter Ku antennas and will start mass production next week on an assembly line in California.
There is potential for future cost reduction through mass production on lines designed primarily to make LCD displays, of which there are hundreds around the world.
“One display line can manufacture 25,000 satellite antennas per day and there are hundreds and hundreds of display lines around the world,” he said. “The capability exists to build antennas at scale and that would allow us to offer prices that could be acceptable to consumers.”