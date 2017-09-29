Most popular Task Rabbit task is assembly Ikea furniture

Ikea is buying US start-up firm TaskRabbit, which allows users to hire people to help them assemble furniture as well as a host of other chores like house cleaning or lawn mowing.
The deal follows a trial of TaskRabbit in London’s Ikea stores last November.
Ikea president and chief executive Jesper Brodin said the aim of the deal was to “make our customers’ lives a little bit easier”.
The price of the deal could not be determined, but the contract labor marketplace company has raised about $50 million since it was founded nine years ago. Sources added that TaskRabbit will become an independent subsidiary within Ikea and that CEO Stacy Brown-Philpot and its staff would remain.
TaskRabbit is one of the best-known startups in the so-called “gig” economy that links freelance workers with jobs, from handymen to movers to assistants. It has about 60 employees, but over 60,000 independent workers use its platform.
Ikea has sales of more the $36 billion annually and 183,000 workers — recently announced an initiative to shift its 389 stores worldwide to electric car transportation and infrastructure.
TaskRabbit, a home services startup whose most popular task is assembling Ikea furniture.
TaskRabbit matches people who need odd jobs done with other people who, for a price, are willing to do them. Bringing TaskRabbit in house should help Ikea build out both its delivery and assembly capabilities.