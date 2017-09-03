Home
North Korea has estimated 100 kiloton to 1 megaton nuclear fusion weapon test

brian wang | September 3, 2017 |

Hours after the North’s sixth nuclear detonation, an announcer on its official Korean Central Television declared: “The hydrogen bomb test was a perfect success.”

Earlier monitors measured a 6.3-magnitude tremor near its main testing site, which South Korean experts reportedly said was nearly 10 times more powerful than the 10-kiloton test carried out a year ago.

US President Donald Trump called North Korea’s actions “very hostile and dangerous” in a series of tweets.

“North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test,” Trump wrote. “Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States.”

