We could soon have the quantum computing hardware that would has the potential to provide a large speedup in computer performance. There needs to be more quantum algorithms that can provide a speedup and work needs to be done to make it easier to convert real world problems into a form that can be solved in a quantum computer
There are multiple quantum algorithms exhibiting quantum speedup that could act as subroutines, or building blocks, for quantum machine learning programs.
The input problem could be mitigated to some extent by the development of quantum random access memory (qRAM)—the equivalent to RAM in a conventional computer used to provide the machine with quick access to its working memory. A qRAM can be configured to store classical data but allow the quantum computers to access all that information simultaneously as a superposition, which is required for a variety of quantum algorithms. But the authors note this is still a considerable engineering challenge and may not be sustainable for big data problems.
Nature – Quantum Machine Learning
