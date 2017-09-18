Slack raises $250 million and most was from Softbank

Slack successfully raised $250 million from investors and most of it was from SoftBank’s Vision Fund. The latest round puts the company’s total funding raised to $841 million and its valuation at $5.1 billion (including cash raised). Slack was previously valued at $3.8 billion.
Slack is growing more than 100% annually and $200 million in annual recurring revenue. “If it was 10 years ago we’d be public by now,” Butterfield tells Richard Waters. The CEO of Slack says an IPO will come after 2018.
The Slack platform connects teams with the apps, services, and resources they need to get work done. Launched in 2014, Slack is the fastest growing business application in history. Millions of people around the world use Slack to bring their teams together, make sense of their work, and drive their business forward.